Pop-up event helps support local Bakersfield businesses

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Looking to support more small businesses? Bakersfield is having a pop-up event at the Pelezzio on Chester Avenue with more than 40 vendors that sell stuff from food to croc charms.

Sherri Hosey is the co-host of the event and happens to be promoting her small business, ‘Shuga Shim Silk’, as well.

“It’s nice to bring others together for this event. There are several types of businesses that come out. We mingle, we all network, we want to bring that type of popularity to Bakersfield,” said Hosey.

Hosey started her all-natural hair and skincare line in 2018. She specializes in hair loss and sensitive skincare products.

Her business collaborates with AIS Cancer Center by dropping off free samples for patients and by giving donations during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The pop-up event is held the first Sunday of each month and Hosey hopes that more people will come out to support it.

“It’s getting busier each month; I’ve had it about five months. We wanted to get the word out there, to make sure people know we’re there. It’s an indoor event so you don’t have to worry about the weather. If it’s raining, we’re still there.”

Hosey believes that there’s nothing like small businesses. Especially when it comes to having a variety of options and being able to interact with customers.

She goes on to say that the options provided in Bakersfield are more worth it then going online,“There’s so much talent in this town.”

When asked what Hosey likes about her own brand she simply stated, “I like being able to bless others.”

Hosey said that she’s been given a gift and she intends to use it to help people with chemical free products. “I love what I do.”

“We’re there to showcase our merchandise. We want people to know that there are other options here for people to go and shop. Shop local!”