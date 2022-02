BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A pop-up market returns to Centennial Plaza in front of Mechanics Bank Arena on Saturday, Feb.12th.

The Bako Market will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will feature a variety of vendors as well as food and drink options, music, kids games, and more.

Admission is free and shoppers will have a chance to win tickets to see the Harlem Globetrotters, Bakersfield Condors, or skate passes to the Valley Children's Ice Center.