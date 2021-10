BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Get ready for a monster bash on Saturday, Oct. 30th.

The Housing Authority of the County of Kern is hosting a "Gorey Gala" Monster Bash for residents of their senior housing facilities.

The event is set from 3-7 p.m. at the Bakersfield Woman's Club. There will be food, music, a photo booth, and a costume contest. Local car club Pachucos will also be there with decorated vintage cars and trunk or treat.