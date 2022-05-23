Quebradita Time heading to Bakersfield's Mechanics Bank Theater

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Quebradita Time is heading to Bakersfield's Mechanics Bank Theater in September.

The music event set for Sunday, Sept. 4th features Banda Machos, Mi Banda El Mexicano, Banda Maguey, and La Banda Zeta.

Tickets go on sale online at 10 a.m. Friday, May 27th.

Jalisco, Mexico, natives Banda Machos have a career spanning 24 albums and have played such iconic venues as Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and Madison Square Garden in New York.

Mi Banda El Mexicano have been around for more than 47 years and perform regional Mexican music as well as rock and jazz.

Banda Maguey have hit singles that include "El Alacran," “Como La Luna,” “Si Tú No Estás,” “Que Sacrificio,” and “Eva Maria.”

La Banda Zeta is a Mexican techno from originally from Nayarit who are known for the theme La Niña Fresa.