Redrum Haunted House in Bakersfield till Halloween

Brandon Thompson, Deidre Hathor, Miguel Rodriquez
Posted at 12:59 PM, Oct 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-27 15:59:49-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Looking for a good scare?

RedRum Haunted House will be terrorizing the town till Halloween night.

The haunted house is put on by local artists to benefit the arts community in Bakersfield. The proceeds will go to fund ‘Artist Seeking Knowledge’, a free community art class for all ages.

The house is inspired by classic horror movies so be on the lookout for references to your favorite movies.

You must be 18 and older to enter, and minors must be accompanied by a guardian. It’s required to sign a waiver at the door before you enter.

Purchase tickets online.

