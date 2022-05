BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — This weekend is the long-awaited return of Relay for Life.

The annual event put on by the American Cancer Society is one of the largest fundraisers for cancer research.

This year, it's returning in-person to the Kern County Fairgrounds after being held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It's happening Saturday starting at 8:30 a.m.

For more information on how you can join the Relay or donate directly to cancer research online.