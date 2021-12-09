Rise Against returning to Bakersfield with Pennywise

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Two legendary punk bands are coming to Bakersfield on April 22nd. Rise Against returns to Bakersfield for the first time in 10 years and is bringing Huntington Beach-based punk stalwarts Pennywise with them to Mechanics Bank Theater.

Tickets go on sale online at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15th and noon at the Mechanics Bank Theater Box Office.

Rise Against released their ninth studio album "Nowhere Generation" this summer and is a multi-gold and platinum selling band.

“There’s this idea that we all are raised on, believing that your generation will be a continuance of your parents’ generation—if not even a more fruitful era," said singer/guitarist/lyricist Tim McIlrath about the band's new album. "And it seems like the American Dream isn’t turning out the way it’s supposed to for a lot of people. Young people aren’t quite climbing that ladder the way they were in the past. I feel for this generation and think it’s something that should be recognized."

"Nowhere Generation" was recorded at The Blasting Room and produced by Jason Livermore, Andrew Berlin, Chris Beeble, and long-time producer/engineer Bill Stevenson (iconic drummer for Black Flag and The Descendents).

Katie Darby/Katie Darby/Invision/AP Jim Lindberg, Fletcher Dragge, Byron McMackin and Randy Bradbury with Pennywise performs at the Masquerade on Sunday, Jan. 18, 2015, in Atlanta.

Pennywise continues to blaze a path they started in the late '80s. The seminal punk band was a mainstay on the now defunct Warped Tour and has released 12 albums. Their latest effort "Never Gonna Die" marked the second album of lead singer Jim Lindberg's return.

San Pedro hardcore band Rotting Out rounds out the lineup.