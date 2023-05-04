Ronald McDonald House of Bakersfield will host the Walk for Kids

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — On June 3, 2023, the Bakersfield Ronald McDonald House is inviting every Ronald McDonald House family from both Bakersfield and Los Angeles to participate in the Walk for Kids.

Participants are asked to form teams for the walk, which will kick off from the Kern County Museum. The walk is a fundraiser for the Ronald McDonald House of Bakersfield so they can continue their mission of supporting the families of children who are receiving treatment for serious conditions at local hospitals.

For people who aren't able to put together a walk team or who can't make the walk on June 3, RMHB is also accepting donations at their Walk for Kids website.