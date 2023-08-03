Safe Haven Kid's League holding back-to-school event in California City

Watch Now
CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KERO) — Back-to-school time is right around the corner and if you still need a backpack for your children the Safe Haven Kid's League of California City is getting ready to host its annual backpack giveaway and job fair.

It''s happening on August 12 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Central Park in California City.

For more information visit the Safe Haven Kid's League website.

