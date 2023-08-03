Safe Haven Kid's League holding back-to-school event in California City

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KERO) — Back-to-school time is right around the corner and if you still need a backpack for your children the Safe Haven Kid's League of California City is getting ready to host its annual backpack giveaway and job fair.

Backpacks will be given away to children while adults have the opportunity to speak to local businesses and organizations.

It''s happening on August 12 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Central Park in California City.

For more information visit the Safe Haven Kid's League website.