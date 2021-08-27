Save Mart Companies join fundraising campaigns to support fire relief programs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Save Mart Companies announced that Lucky California and FoodMaxx stores have joined the fundraising campaign to support the American Red Cross Northern California Fire Relief efforts and the communities impacted by the fires. Starting now through September 17, shoppers can donate at any of the 203 Save Mart, Lucky California and FoodMaxx stores throughout California and Northern Nevada.

The fundraiser is in effect in all the stores. Shoppers can simply donate at checkout to support the fire relief program. Donations will be printed on the receipt for a record of the tax-deductible donation and all proceeds will benefit the American Red Cross Northern California Fire Relief.

“The Save Mart Companies is committed to helping the communities we serve, and this is an easy way for shoppers to help support the work being done by the American Red Cross in communities throughout California impacted by active wildfires,” said Hal Levitt, senior vice president retail operations and supply chain, The Save Mart Companies.

The American Red Cross helps provide safe shelter for residents who have been impacted by the wildfires as well as meals, health services, comfort, and other support for affected residents. The American Red Cross Fire Relief works with disaster response partners to coordinate ongoing relief efforts and develop longer-term recovery plans.