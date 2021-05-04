Sensorio art exhibit gives back to Kern County organizations

BAKERSFIELD, Calif — One art exhibit is lighting up for a good cause. The Sensorio art exhibit in San Louis Obispo may be a few hours away from Kern County, but despite the distance, they are working towards making a positive difference for the Bakersfield community this month.

“It is kind of our way of saying ‘thank you’,” Paul Haught, Executive Director at Sensorio said.

The lights at the Sensorio art exhibit in Paso Robles will be donating to both the Bakersfield Homeless Center and C.A.S.A of Kern County.

“We had been really focused on San Louis Obispo county because that is where we are, but because we have an office in Bakersfield, we felt that it would be right to honor a couple of these foundations in Bakersfield,” Haught said.

Every month Sensorio hosts a “Sensorio Gives Back” event, where visitors have the chance to walk through the outdoor exhibit lit up with over 58,000 lights,. all while supporting different organizations who are helping the community. On May 13th, a portion of the ticket sales will go towards helping children and our homeless community right here in Bakersfield.

“When i think of someone like that coming along side us, it really reinvigorates you, it reminds you of the best of us,” Louis Gill, CEO of The Bakersfield Homeless Center said.

According to Gill, throughout the pandemic, they have seen an increase in the homeless population. Within the past three years, they have been able to help house over 760 homeless children, helping them get the support that they need.

“Our goal is to help as many families and individuals reach their highest level of self sufficiency, so we help people in crisis and then help move into their forever home,” Gill said.

C.A.S.A of Kern County, an organization dedicated to advocating for and helping abused and neglected children, will also be receiving part of the ticket sales on May 13th.

“They had been very generous and supported the C.A.S.A programs over in the central coast areas and so they had wanted to extend that offer to Kern County and we thought ‘yes we are on board,” Diana Ramirez with C.A.S.A of Kern County said.

According to Ramirez, at the start of the pandemic, they saw a significant dip in children in need of their services due to children staying home and distance learning.

“Usually that comes from teachers or school staff but kids weren’t in school and they were at home and we couldn’t see what was happening at home which was really scary,” Ramirez said.

But, that hasn’t stopped C.A.S.A volunteers from reaching out and helping as many children as they can, and, while Sensorio is over a hundred miles away, they also have the same goal of helping the community become safer and stronger.

“Through this creative beautiful experience, people can help families who don’t have an option, children who need help can be safe. I think that is wonderful,” Gill said.

