Sikh Riders of America ride their ninth annual motorcycle ride

Posted at 10:16 AM, Oct 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-09 13:16:17-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Sikh Riders of America will riding their ninth annual motorcycle ride Saturday morning. Registration already ended at 10 a.m. on Oct. 9.

The admission of the ride is $20, they're offering breakfast and lunch.

The admission fees are to help the Kern River Blue Star Moms, MADD Bakersfield Chapter, 999 Foundation & American Legion Chapter 26.

Their rides started at Harley-Davidson on Merle Haggard Drive. They left the dealership at 11 a.m. and rode to Pyles Boys Camp near Lake Ming.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
