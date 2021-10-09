Sikh Riders of America ride their ninth annual motorcycle ride

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Sikh Riders of America will riding their ninth annual motorcycle ride Saturday morning. Registration already ended at 10 a.m. on Oct. 9.

The admission of the ride is $20, they're offering breakfast and lunch.

The admission fees are to help the Kern River Blue Star Moms, MADD Bakersfield Chapter, 999 Foundation & American Legion Chapter 26.

Their rides started at Harley-Davidson on Merle Haggard Drive. They left the dealership at 11 a.m. and rode to Pyles Boys Camp near Lake Ming.