Staind's Aaron Lewis bringing solo country set to Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Staind frontman Aaron Lewis is bringing a country music set backed by The Stateliners to Bakersfield's Fox Theater on Aug. 21st.

Tickets go on sale online at 10 a.m. Friday, April 22nd. You can get early access to tickets at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 21st with the code "COUNTRYBOY."

Although Lewis made his name with rock band Staind, he's no stranger to country music. Lewis has had two No.1 albums chart on Billboard Country Albums, "Town Line" and "Sinner."

His latest release "Frayed at Both Ends" dropped in January.