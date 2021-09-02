Strides for CJD-Bakersfield's run/walk event to go virtual

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Strides for CJD-Bakersfield's walk/run event in memory of those affected by Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease set for Oct. 3rd will be moving to a virtual format.

The event had been planned for California State University Bakersfield but CSUB won't have external events on campus during the fall semester.

"While we are disappointed that we will not be able to gather in person, considering the current COVID-19 surge impacting Bakersfield, we believe this is the best decision for everyone’s health and safety. As a result, the committee is now shifting gears to change Strides for CJD–Bakersfield to a virtual event," said Strides for CJD-Bakersfield in a statement.

Updates on T-shirt distribution and other items related to the event, will be shared here. https://www.strides4cjd.com and clicking on the link for our city.

Currently, Strides for CJD–Bakersfield is the top fundraising location in the United States raising $57,407.89. The top fundraising teams in Bakersfield include Team Big H in Memory of Harvey L. Hall: $51,359; Khachatur Manukyan: $1,805; Linda Jones: $2,377.89; and Larry Koman in Memory of Wayne Lepine; $100.00.

Stay safe, and we hope to see you in October 2022.