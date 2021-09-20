Strides for CJD Bakersfield taking place in memory of Mayor Harvey Hall

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join 23ABC on October 3rd for Strides for CJD Bakersfield as we walk in memory of Mayor Harvey Hall and others impacted by Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease.

What is Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease?



Prion diseases, such as Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, occur when prion protein, which is found throughout the body but whose normal function isn't yet known, begins folding into an abnormal three-dimensional shape. This shape change gradually triggers prion protein in the brain to fold into the same abnormal shape.



Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease causes a type of dementia that gets worse unusually fast. More common causes of dementia, such as Alzheimer's, Lewy body dementia and frontotemporal dementia, typically progress more slowly.



Through a process scientists don't yet understand, misfolded prion protein destroys brain cells. Resulting damage leads to rapid decline in thinking and reasoning as well as involuntary muscle movements, confusion, difficulty walking and mood changes.



Sponge-like lesions in the brain tissue of a CJD patient.Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease is rare, occurring in about one in 1 million people annually worldwide. Alzheimer's Association

