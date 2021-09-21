Taft College to unveil donor appreciation plaques for renovated STEM classrooms, upgraded lab

TAFT, Calif. (KERO) — Taft College Foundation to unveil donor appreciation plaques for its revitalized STEM classrooms and lab at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 29th in the Cougar Fountain Quad.

Chevron and Aera Energy provided financial support for the renovations.

“I am extremely excited to invite back all our students to these wonderful advancements in our classroom technology,” said Dr. Debra Daniels, Superintendent/President of Taft College/West Kern Community College District, in a statement.

“Our gratitude for the combined generous funding from Chevron and Aera Energy goes beyond what words can describe. Thank you. I feel humbled by your remarkable philanthropy toward our college.”

Taft College also upgraded its STEM lab’s audiovisual equipment and integrated room control system.

“Chevron is a longtime member of the Taft community, with many of our employees and their families residing in the community,” said Patty Canessa, Corporate Affairs Manager for Chevron’s San Joaquin Valley Business Unit, in a statement. “As a leader in the energy industry, we are focused on supporting the STEM education of the next generation of innovators.

"Chevron is proud to join with Aera Energy and the Taft College Foundation in making this investment. We are glad to be able to give back to a community that is a great neighbor, partner, and friend to us and our industry.”

“Like our energy, we believe that education helps power great todays and better tomorrows,” said Jamie Swetalla, Public Affairs Coordinator for Aera Energy, in a statement. “Aera believes we have a vital role in helping students achieve their educational goals and help Taft College in its mission to provide a top-of-the-line education to all students who come through their doors.

"Taft College is our neighbor and a longtime community partner of ours, and we’re honored to partner with Chevron to help invest in the power of education and its ability to transform lives. What a fantastic way to start off the new school year.”