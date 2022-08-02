Tehachapi holding National Night Out event on Tuesday

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — You can visit with local first responders Tuesday evening in Tehachapi and help build up the community during National Night Out. The annual event is held to promote police and community partnerships.

National Night Out has been celebrated since 1984 with police departments and community groups hosting events like block parties, barbecues, and even festivals.

Tehachapi's National Night Out event will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Golden Hills Community Services District parking lot. There you can meet members of the Kern County Sheriff's Office, Kern County Fire Department, California Highway Patrol, and Golden Hills Community Services District. Patrol vehicles and fire trucks will also be on display. There will also be booths with fun stuff for children.

In addition, CHP Mojave posted on Facebook that they now have a number of backpacks to give away Tuesday night compliments of Child Protective Services.