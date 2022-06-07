Tehachapi to host All-American 4th of July Festival

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — The City of Tehachapi will host its annual All-American 4th of July Festival on Monday, July 4th.

Presented by AltaOne Federal Credit Union, the full day of events starts with a 5K at 7 a.m. and concludes with a fireworks display at 9 p.m. from Tehachapi Municipal Airport.

Other events include the Ed Grimes Memorial Pancake Breakfast from 8-10 a.m.; the mayor's welcome at noon; food and craft booths from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; live music from 12:15 p.m. to 4 p.m.; and “Bad Bulls” at the Rodeo Grounds from 5-9 p.m.

Rodeo fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance online.

Breakfast tickets are on sale through the Tehachapi High School football team and are available for $8. The breakfast is a fundraiser for the Tehachapi High football team. Players and coaches will also be selling tickets on Thursdays from June 9th through the 30th at the Tehachapi Farmer’s Market.

The All-American 5k starts at the Steven Shy Activity Center at Central Park. Registration is $45 online and includes a T-shirt, finisher’s medal, and a pancake breakfast after the race.

“We aim to continue to provide a small-town 4th of July Festival and that includes local vendors, local music artists and support from both locals and visitors to our community,” said Assistant City Manager and festival organizer Corey Costelloe.

“These events are important to our culture as Americans along with our history as residents of Tehachapi. We take these opportunities to greet friends, make a few new ones and enjoy this patriotic celebration together at Central Park.”