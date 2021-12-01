The 23ABC Bakersfield Christmas Parade returns in-person Thursday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The 23ABC Bakersfield Christmas Parade returns to the streets of downtown as an in-person event Thursday night. This year's theme is Movies of Christmas, the Sequel.

The music, lights, and laughter will still echo through the downtown area but the parade will be a little smaller than in year's past.

And due to some COVID issues, there will only be a handful of high school bands and the Bakersfield College drum line. There will still be plenty of floats and local organizations on hand plus Santa and Mrs. Claus will be in attendance.

If you can't make it downtown, we'll broadcast the entire parade right here on channel 23 along with our live streaming platforms beginning at 6 p.m.