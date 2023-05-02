The Bakersfield food truck scene is growing in popularity

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — If you've driven along Rosedale Highway lately, you may have noticed an area that has several food trucks. The Patio Food Court has been at its location on Rosedale between Fruitvale and Coffee for a few weeks, and the food truck owners say they are happy with how business has been for them so far.

Lea Muralles, owner of Get It Twisted, started her business 2 years ago.

"We have a wide variety of vendors here. We have anywhere from Mexican, authentic Mexican food, we have seafood, we have tacos, we have hamburgers, we have the popular twisted potato, and we also have many more food trucks coming here shortly," said Muralles.

Muralles says the idea for Get It Twisted came from her son Alex, and now the business operates several trucks, one of them at the Patio Food Court.

23ABC Lea Muralles, owner of Get It Twisted

Muralles says customers have really enjoyed the location with its patio that features water fountains, artwork, and even live music.

"They like it. The feedback we get from the clients is good. They enjoy the setup. It feels like a patio and I think the name says it all. It just feels cozy. It feels nice. You can come and enjoy some food and the setup is perfect," said Muralles.

The owner of the property, Aaron Gearside, sees The Patio potentially growing with more food vendors.

"Right now we have 5 food trucks, but we are planning on having 15 to 20 different food trucks in here, and eventually we are going to sell beer and wine," said Gearside.

23ABC Majestic Food Court owner Aaron Gearside

Gearside, who owns the Majestic Food Court, says they want to bring a good variety of different foods to The Patio, and other vendors support the idea, as the location is attracting more customers.

Eduardo Hernandez, a cook for Burgersfield, says that all the food trucks at The Patio want to be successful, so they support each other.

"Plenty of food for everyone. Like, if you bring the family, somebody might want, you know, a potato, tacos, a burger," said Hernandez. "So I think everyone is going to be helping each other in a way. It's a win-win for everyone."

23ABC Eduardo Hernandez, Burgersfield burger chef

Muralles agrees that it is not about competing. Instead, they want to bring the community together and offer them a good selection of foods to choose from.

"We're hoping those 15 to 20 trucks that we are able to put in here, they have something unique to offer to our clients, so not everyone is competing," said Muralles.

If you would like to see some of the dishes offered by the various vendors at The Patio, you can visit The Patio's Instagram page. Vendors can also find a link there to request their own space at the location.