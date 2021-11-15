Watch
The Blessing Corner plans several Thanksgiving events

Posted at 12:14 PM, Nov 15, 2021
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Blessing Corner is set for several Thanksgiving events.

The first event will be the turkey basket distribution from 2-3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 21st. The drive-up and walk-up distribution is for needy families to receive a turkey basket and all the fixings.

From noon to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 24th, The Blessing Corner will offer senior meals delivery.

The Blessing Corner will also have its annual Thanksgiving Day Dinner from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. All are welcome to the drive-up and walk-up event. The meal is prepared and it's recommended to reheat it. The walk-up option is for the homeless or those without cars.

The Blessing Corner is located at 101 Union Ave. at 1st Street.

