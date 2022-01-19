'The Sound of Music' coming to the Bakersfield Fox Theater

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Fox Theater will be alive with "The Sound of Music" on Jan. 24th.

The classic movie starring Julie Andrews is playing as part of the Cults & Classics series.

Tickets for 7 p.m. showing are $5 and can be purchased from AXS online, at the box office or by calling 661-324-1369. The Fox Theater Box Office is open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.

"The Sound of Music" is based upon the 1949 memoir by Maria von Trapp that tells the story of a woman who becomes a governess to naval captain's seven children in Austria. The story takes place before the start of World War II and features a musical score by the legendary team of Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II.