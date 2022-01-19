Watch
'The Sound of Music' coming to the Bakersfield Fox Theater

FILE - This Nov. 10, 2005, file photo shows actress Julie Andrews posing in front of posters for the 40th anniversary special edition DVD release party of the "Sound of Music" in New York.
Posted at 12:30 PM, Jan 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-19 15:30:31-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Fox Theater will be alive with "The Sound of Music" on Jan. 24th.

The classic movie starring Julie Andrews is playing as part of the Cults & Classics series.

Tickets for 7 p.m. showing are $5 and can be purchased from AXS online, at the box office or by calling 661-324-1369. The Fox Theater Box Office is open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.

"The Sound of Music" is based upon the 1949 memoir by Maria von Trapp that tells the story of a woman who becomes a governess to naval captain's seven children in Austria. The story takes place before the start of World War II and features a musical score by the legendary team of Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II.

