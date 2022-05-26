Things to do this Memorial Day weekend

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Here are some events taking place in Kern County this Memorial Day weekend.

The U.S. Army's Old Guard places flags on the 260,000 headstones at Arlington National Cemetery every year. The 3rd Infantry Regiment has been following this tradition before Memorial Day Weekend every year since 1948.

On Friday, the Bakersfield National Cemetery is looking for volunteers to place a flag holders on each gravesite. Individuals or groups are welcome. It starts at 9 a.m. If you'd like more info or to help out call Cindy Van Bibber at (661) 867-2250. The ceremony will be Saturday morning at 9 a.m.

Union Cemetery will hold its annual Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, May 30th, at 9 a.m. Elected officials and dignitaries will gather in person for the annual event. The park is located at 730 Potomac Avenue.

Meanwhile, as the nation observes Memorial Day this weekend travel will increase dramatically on roadways nationwide.

In an effort to keep everyone safe the California Highway Patrol will enact a maximum enforcement period with seat belt safety as the primary focus. This will run from 6 p.m. Friday to 11:59 p.m. Monday, May 30th.

CHP officers will be monitoring the roadways for seat belt violations, distracted drivers, speeders, and anyone suspected of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.