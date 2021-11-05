Tickets on sale for California Living Museum's HolidayLights

BAKERSFIELD, Calif — Tickets for California Living Museum's HolidayLights went on sale online Friday.

This year's event will continue to be a drive-thru experience. The event runs from Saturday, Nov. 27th through Jan. 1, with the exception of Christmas.

Passenger vehicles (no RVs, buses or limousines will be allowed) will drive along a mile-long path through CALM's parking lot with animated lights on display. The entrance to HolidayLights will be on Lake Ming Road near the Lake Ming boat ramps.

The award-winning HolidayLights will be open from 5:30-8:30 p.m. during its run, except for Christmas when it's closed.

“HolidayLights is a long-standing tradition that families look forward to, not to mention CALM’s largest fundraiser,” said Russell Bigler, Chair of the CALM Foundation, in a press release. “We had such positive feedback about last year’s drive-thru format, with generations of family members able to enjoy the amazing lights from the comfort of their own vehicles. HolidayLights is something we all look forward to, and it directly benefits CALM’s animal care and wildlife rehabilitation services.”

Tickets must be purchased in advance online at CALM or at the CALM gift shop. Tickets are $30 per vehicle if purchased in advance.