Top-selling country band Midland headed to Bakersfield's Dignity Health Amphitheatre

Ed Rode/AP
Cameron Duddy, from left, Mark Wystrach and Jess Carson of Midland arrive at the 55th annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.
Midland
Posted at 10:43 AM, Dec 13, 2021
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Top-selling country band Midland is heading to Bakersfield to play the Dignity Health Amphitheatre on Saturday, April 9th, 2022.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17th online and at noon at the Mechanics Bank Arena Box Office.

Initially getting their start playing the club circuit, the Texas band's sophomore album "Let It Roll" topped Billboard's Top Country Album Sales chart when it was released.

Midland's 2017 album "On The Rocks" reached Gold-certified status and was named by “the year’s best Country album” the Washington Post.

