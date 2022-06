BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — If you're looking for a fun activity with the family Twilight at CALM is back and running this summer.

The California Living Museum is hosting an ongoing event where visitors can head down to the museum and enjoy a picnic dinner with the animals.

Admission is $8 for adults and $4 for children. July's dates for the picnics are Saturday, July 9th, 16th, 23rd, And 30th.