BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Twilight at CALM Zoo is coming back this summer. This event gives you the opportunity to escape the heat by going to the zoo in the evening.

You can stroll the grounds, ride the train, bring a picnic and see the animals in their more active hours.

Twilight at CALM is from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the following Saturdays: July 10, 17, 24, 31 and August 7, 14, 28.

Admission to the zoo is $8 for adults and children 3-12-years-old are $4. CALM members are free.