BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Two pop-up markets will return to Centennial Plaza in front of Mechanics Bank Arena in April.

The Bako Market will return from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 2nd and Saturday, April 16th. The markets will feature Kern County vendors, food and drink merchants, music, and games for kids.

Entrance is free and shoppers will have a chance to win tickets to see Rise Against on April 22nd, Bakersfield Condors tickets, or skate passes to the Valley Children's Ice Center.