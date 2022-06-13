Watch
UB40 to perform at Dignity Health Amphitheatre at the Park at River Walk

The band has sold over 70 million albums since they hit the music scene in 1979. They saw their biggest successes in the 80s with "Red Red Wine," “Can’t Help Falling in Love With You,” and their cover of the Stevie Wonder song "Superstition."
Posted at 1:23 PM, Jun 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-13 16:23:12-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — English reggae band UB40 is scheduled to hit Bakersfield in September.

UB40 will take the state at the Dignity Health Amphitheatre at the Park at River Walk on Saturday, September 17th at 7:00 PM as part of their “Bigga Baggariddim Tour.” The show will also feature The Original Wailers with Al Anderson, Maxi Priest, and Big Mountain.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, June 17th at AXS.com

