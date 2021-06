BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — As California continues to steady vaccination numbers the City of Bakersfield and Kern County Public Health continues to host clinics all this week and next.

Thursday there will be vaccination clinics at Beach Park. The event is from 2 p.m. through 6:30 p.m.

If you can't make it Thursday there will be other clinics Friday at Siemon and Centennial parks.

All of these vaccination events held by public health are free.