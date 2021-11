BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Vallarta Supermarkets will hosting holiday toy giveaways on Dec. 11th at all three Bakersfield locations.

The three stores will give a free toy, while supplies last, and a sweet treat to children 12 and younger from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will also be samples of mini conchas and champurrado, a delicious chocolatey beverage perfect for the holiday season.

Vallarta's Bakersfield stores are located at 2705 South H St., 5951 East Niles Ave., and 8200 Rosedale Highway.