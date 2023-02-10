Volunteer Center of Kern County will host Monopoly Mania 2023 in March

BAKERSFIELD, Calif — The Volunteer Center of Kern County will be hosting their 9th annual Monopoly Mania fundraising event. On Friday, March 26 at 6:00 pm at Hodel's Country Dining's Liberty Hall Banquet Facility in Bakersfield, teams of 6-8 people will play Monopoly with each table's winner receiving a prize.

Tickets are $30 per person and guests 13 years of age and older are invited to accompany a parent to the family-friendly event. Each admission includes dinner and dessert, endless popcorn, random prizes, table winner prizes, a silent auction, and a special card game with even more prizes.

Tickets to Monopoly Mania are available by advance purchase only. Call the Volunteer Center of Kern County at 661-395-9780 or email VolunteerCenterKC@yahoo.com to reserve your tickets.

Businesses and community members who are interested in being event sponsors, providing prizes, or donating their time to serve as table bankers can take a look at the list of sponsorship opportunities.