Volunteer Center of Kern County will host Monopoly Mania 2023 in March

The 9th annual Monopoly Mania fundraiser for the Volunteer Center of Kern County will feature dinner, prizes, raffles, and a silent auction.
Volunteer Center of Kern County hosts Monopoly Mania 2023
Posted at 3:32 PM, Feb 10, 2023
BAKERSFIELD, Calif — The Volunteer Center of Kern County will be hosting their 9th annual Monopoly Mania fundraising event. On Friday, March 26 at 6:00 pm at Hodel's Country Dining's Liberty Hall Banquet Facility in Bakersfield, teams of 6-8 people will play Monopoly with each table's winner receiving a prize.

Tickets are $30 per person and guests 13 years of age and older are invited to accompany a parent to the family-friendly event. Each admission includes dinner and dessert, endless popcorn, random prizes, table winner prizes, a silent auction, and a special card game with even more prizes.

Tickets to Monopoly Mania are available by advance purchase only. Call the Volunteer Center of Kern County at 661-395-9780 or email VolunteerCenterKC@yahoo.com to reserve your tickets.

Businesses and community members who are interested in being event sponsors, providing prizes, or donating their time to serve as table bankers can take a look at the list of sponsorship opportunities.

