23ABC Community Connection

Walmart hosts Wellness Day to help with immunizations

Tony Gutierrez/AP
Persons walk in and out of a Walmart store, Friday, Aug. 26, 2016, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Posted at 11:20 AM, Sep 22, 2021
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Walmart’s having their quarterly Wellness Day on Saturday, Sept. 25. The event will be a special immunization event in more than 4,700 pharmacies across the country.

Customers can walk in to receive a variety of immunizations from COVID-19 to flu to any of the others we offer.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Walmart says its goal is to make this easy and convenient.

Insurance is not required to receive your COVID-19 vaccination, which is available at no cost, and other vaccines are covered under most major insurance plans.

During this free, one-day event, families can get all the below in one easy location:

· Flu shots and no-cost COVID-19 vaccines

· Affordable immunizations, including measles, mumps, rubella, chickenpox, HPV, tetanus, whooping cough, and more at pharmacies nationwide.

· Wellness resources + opportunity to talk with pharmacists

Customers can find a free event near them.

