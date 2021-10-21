Warm for Winter Clothing Drive is currently collecting donations

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Homeless shelters see an influx of residents seeking refuge from the cold temperatures during winter. In preparation M Street Navigation Center is looking for donations of brand-new coats and warm clothing for the men and women who reside at the shelter and those who will be coming in to get out of the cold.

M Street is currently in need of new coats, sweatpants, and sweatshirts sizes L- 3XL to help the residents stay warm during the upcoming winter months. Monetary donations are also appreciated. This drive will run from now through January 2021.

Adult men and women reside at the M Street shelter, working towards overcoming various life barriers which include low job skills, mental health issues and addiction. Their goal is to achieve permanent housing and employment.

Donations can be dropped off at the shelter at 2900 M Street Monday through Friday 8am- 5pm or you can contact Marianela Rios at Marianela.Rios@capk.org or call 661-501-2603.