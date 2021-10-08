Watch
Wasco Rose Festival and Parade comes back to Bakersfield

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Posted at 1:27 PM, Oct 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-08 16:27:00-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — After not being able to have a show last year, Wasco Rose Festival and Parade is back!

The festival/parade is happening Oct. 9, with the parade starting from D St. to Polar on 7th St. and the festival at Barker Park.

The festival will be from 11 a.m. till 5 p.m. and the parade will start at 10 a.m.

The parade entry fee will be donated to Toys for Tigers and for additional information on the parade email ORANGEHEARTFDN@gmail.com

The music festival will be on the same day at Wasco Recreation and Park District Hall with doors opening at 6 p.m.

Presale will be $10 on Eventbrite and $15 at the door. Mixed Company will be the band playing with DJ Boomdogg. Outkast Catering will oversee food for the event.

From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., there will also be a car show that will give awards for the best paint, best interior, best engine bay, overall best car, and overall best truck.

The entry fee is $25 and will be at 1280 Poplar Ave.

