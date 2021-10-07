What to Do This Weekend in Kern County: October 8th - 10th, 2021

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County is cautiously opening back up as it continues to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. That means there are things you can do in Kern County this weekend. If you are tired of being stuck inside, here are some of the things you can do.

37th Annual Kern Shakespeare Festival

Friday & Saturday, October 8th & 9th

Bakersfield College Outdoor Theatre

1801 Panorama Dr, Bakersfield

The Bakersfield College Performing Arts Department presents the 37th Annual Kern Shakespeare Festival, featuring A Midsummer Night’s Dream and Macbeth. The plays will run in repertory at the Outdoor Theatre located on BC’s Panorama campus, with performances of A Midsummer Night’s Dream on October 9th at 7:30 p.m. and performances of Macbeth on October 8th at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 for general admission and $5 for students/staff/seniors/veterans. They can be purchased at eventbrite.com or at the door 30 minutes prior to performances.

Godspell

Friday, October 8th

6 p.m. 10 p.m.

Stars Theatre Restaurant

1931 Chester Avenue, Bakersfield

Godspell was the first major musical theatre offering from three-time Grammy and Academy Award winner, Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Pippin, Children of Eden); and it took the world by storm. Led by the international hit, "Day by Day," Godspell features a parade of beloved songs, including "Prepare Ye the Way of the Lord," "Learn Your Lessons Well," "All for the Best," "All Good Gifts," "Turn Back, O Man" and "By My Side." You can purchase tickets online.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County’s 6th Annual Farm to Table(aux)

Friday, October 8th

6 p.m. – 10 p.m

Highgate at Seven Oaks

1800 Hazelwick Dr., Bakersfield

Farm to Table(aux) has been a premier Kern County fundraising event since its inception in 2016, known for its features of fresh, local foods, artwork created by the kids that attend the Clubs, silent auction, and raffle items, and an exciting live auction. Farm to Table(aux) brings together community-minded, philanthropic art & food lovers to enjoy a feast of fresh and seasonal dishes prepared by local chefs and farmers, alongside the imaginative productions and performances of local artists and entertainers.

Kern Living

Bakersfield Brunch Fest (Sponsored by 23ABC)

Saturday, October 9th

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Stamler Park, Bakersfield

The Bakersfield Brunch Fest is back. The event, which will take place at Stramler Park on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. will feature "bottomless brunch bites" from over 20 local chefs and restaurants, as well as a variety of beverages.

Proceeds benefit the 501c3 AGM Community Partners.

Among the restaurants participating are Baba's Hot Chicken, Blaze Pizza, Countryside Market, Del Taco, Dickey's Barbecue Pit, El Chilito, Glitz Cafe, Jerry's Pizza, Kc Steakhouse, Luvspun, Mr. Clamato, Randy's Donuts, Sonder, Tacos La Villa, Tahoe Joe's, the Blvd, and Wholy-Chip. Beverages will be provided by Golden Road Champango, Slo Cali Squeeze, Promix559 Micheladas, Michelob, 805 Cerveza, Cacti Seltzer, Voktail, Tlo Wines, Luponic Distortion, Bakersfield Roasting Company, and more. A panel of judges will determine Best of Brunch, Best Creative Creation, Best Hangover Brunch, and Best Sweet Treat.

This is an event for those 21 and older. Tickets are available online.

NAMIWalk (Sponsored by 23ABC)

Saturday, October 9th

Virtual

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) will be holding its annual walk as a virtual event this Saturday, October 9th.

According to NAMI, the "NAMIWalks Your Way means instead of putting one foot in front of the other, you get to put one "feat" in front of the other: participants get to use their creativity, with the main rule that we continue to advance towards our goal by leaps and bounds."

They encourage participants to get creative in coming up with different ways to participate this year.

You can find out more about the event online.

Murray Family Farms October Fun Fest

Open Every Day from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

6700 General Beale Rd, Bakersfield

It's feeling like fall at Murray Family Farms. The farm is back this year with full festivities and more pumpkins.

Murray Family Farms founder Steve Murray says for October Fun Fest, they added a bigger pumpkin patch full of pumpkins both grown on the farm and bought from other farmers. The farm has pumpkins of all sizes.

The pumpkins can be bought for carving, eating, and used for decoration.

Murray says a basketball-sized pumpkin is free with admission, and you also get to enjoy a lot of other activities. He says the farm is for all ages to enjoy.

October Fun Fest is every day in October from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets can be bought on the Murray Family Farms website.



