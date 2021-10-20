Would you survive a horror movie based on where you live?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Have you ever wondered if you would survive a horror movie? Cable TV has the answer for you.

According to them, the top three deadliest states for horror are Pennsylvania, New York, and California.

They ran an analysis using Rotten Tomatoes’ list of 200 best horror movies and found that Pennsylvania was the deadliest with a total of 615 deaths. This is thanks to zombie movies like ‘Dawn of the Dead’ and ‘Night of the Living Dead’ taking place in the quaker state.

New York ranked second because of movies like ‘House of Wax’ and ‘King Kong’.

California becomes one of the most killer-friendly state with 17 horror movies taking place in the golden state. You might recognize the famous movies like ‘Nightmare on Elm Street’, ‘Scream’ and ‘The Lost Boys’ that have created this tarnish on the state.

But, it’s the movie ‘Creep’ that has the highest death toll for California-based horror.

With this information, how do you think you would fare in a California-based horror movie?