BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Wounded Heroes Fund is hosting a Veteran Appreciation Night at the drive-in featuring the movie "Top Gun" Friday.

The movie starts at 7 p.m. at the Kern County Raceway and is $15 to get in, children 5 and younger get it in free. There is an additional $1 booking fee online.

There will also be live music and food vendors. For tickets, visit The Wounded Heroes Fund online.