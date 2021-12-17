Young Wooldridge law firm to host Christmas dinner baskets giveaway

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Young Wooldridge law firm to host a Christmas dinner baskets giveaway.

The law firm is donating the baskets to 15 Kern County families in need. The baskets will include ham, vegetables, potatoes, stuffing, rolls, and pie.

"Philanthropy is important for our community, and can be impactful for families in crises, needy children, and the unemployed,” said Thomas Brill, partner and person injury attorney with The Law Offices of Young Wooldridge.

To nominate yourself or another family in need, complete the nomination form here. The deadline to nominate a family is Sunday, Dec. 19th at 11:59 pm. Fifteen winners will be notified Monday, Dec 20th.