Young Wooldridge, Wood-Dale Market providing Father’s Day food baskets

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Young Wooldridge and Wood-Dale Market are teaming up to help local Kern County families this Father's Day.

Local families will have the opportunity win a food basket that will feed a family of four to six people. Baskets will include all local items made in Kern County. Four winners will be announced Friday, June 17th, 2022, on Young Wooldridge's Facebook page.

To enter for an opportunity to receive a local basket, go to the Young Wooldridge, LLP Facebook page, share the Father’s Day Basket post and tag three friends. Four winners will be announced Friday, June 17th, 2022, on Facebook.

Baskets will be picked up at Wood-Dale Market at 11402 Ming Ave on Saturday, June 18th.