Corgis in regal attire marked Queen Elizabeth II's death anniversary

People dressed their Corgis in crowns, tiaras, and royal attire and walked them outside Buckingham Palace to honor Queen Elizabeth II, almost one year after her passing.

Corgis were the Queen’s favorite lifelong companions, beginning when she received Susan as a gift on her 18th birthday. This led to generations of these dogs being part of her life, with around 30 in total.

As we approach the one-year anniversary of the 96-year-old monarch's passing on Sept. 8, about 20 people in London came together with their pet corgis to walk outside the central London palace to honor her.

According to the Associated Press, the event’s organizer, Agatha Crerer-Gilbert, expressed her desire to hold the annual corgi march in memory of the Queen.

"I can’t see a better way to remember her than through her corgis, through the breed that she loved and cherished through her life," Crerer-Gilbert said. "You know, I can’t still get used to the fact that she’s not physically around us, but she’s looking at us. Look, the sun is shining; I thought it would shine on us today."

As of Sunday, the royal family has not announced any official public events for the anniversary. Reports suggest that King Charles, 74, and Queen Camilla, 76, plan to observe the day privately.

Elizabeth, who died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, reigned as queen for 70 years, making her the longest-reigning sovereign in Britain's history.

