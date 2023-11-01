Cornell student arrested for making antisemitic threats online

A student at Cornell University was arrested for making threats online to Jewish students on campus.

The Department of Justice said 21-year-old Patrick Dai was arrested on a federal criminal complaint charging him with "posting threats to kill or injure another using interstate communications."

Dai is a junior at the school.

The complaint says Dai posted threatening messages to the Cornell section of an online discussion site, including posts calling for death, rape and attacks on Jewish people.

One post said "gonna shoot up 104 west."

Cornell’s website says 104West! is a kosher dining hall located next to the Center for Jewish Living building, a residence hall for Jewish students.

Dai said he would stab or slit the throat of Jewish males he sees on campus, rape and throw Jewish women off cliffs and behead Jewish babies, the DOJ said. He also threatened to bring an assault rifle to campus.

Dai could face a maximum of five years in prison if convicted, a fine of up to $250,000 and a term of supervised release of up to three years, according to the DOJ. He is expected in court Wednesday in Syracuse, New York.

The FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force, which includes the New York State Police, is investigating this case alongside the Cornell University Police Department and the Ithaca Police Department.

Cornell Police had alerted law enforcement and the FBI on Oct. 29 about the threats made online and warned of a potential hate crime.

The incident comes at a time of increased fears of antisemitism and Islamophobia amid Israel's war with terrorist group Hamas.

SEE MORE: Cornell University alerts FBI of threats against Jewish students

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com