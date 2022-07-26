This Cuisinart Knife Set Has Nearly Perfect Ratings At Amazon

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Ask any avid home chef about the most important tools in their kitchen and a good set of knives will likely be right at the top. Most cooks have a single go-to knife they lean on most when doing their prep work but each blade in your set has advantages for cutting, slicing, chopping and even crushing various types of food.

Storing knives in a drawer keeps them out of the way but keeping them in a block also has its advantages. Not only does a knife block keep them in an easy-to-reach spot on top of your kitchen counter, but it also prevents accidental pokes from happening when reaching for them. It’s also nice to keep all your knives in one place. Storing cutlery in blocks can also help keep the edges sharp longer, too, which can extend the longevity of your knife set.

We recently found a deal at Amazon on a top-rated knife set from a trusted brand that is worth checking out if you’re looking for some new blades.

The Cuisinart C77BTR-15P Classic Triple Rivet Block Set offers a 15-piece set of knives, kitchen scissors, a blade sharpener and the block. The knives feature tapered ground blades that narrow gradually to a sharp, fine edge. The blades are secured into the handles using three stainless steel rivets, which should keep them from becoming wobbly, even with a lot of use.

At Amazon, this Cuisinart knife set boasts an impressive rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars with more than 9,500 global ratings so far. They scored highly for being easy to clean, sturdy and for being a good value for the money, according to the vast majority of Amazon raters. Several purchasers also mentioned that the set looked great on their countertops in the block.

This Cuisinart knife set should make for a good cutlery starter set for new cooks because it has a little bit of everything. In addition to six 4 1/2-inch steak knives, a sharpening tool, kitchen shears and the wooden knife block, each set includes one of the following:

8-inch chef knife

8-inch slicing knife

7-inch santoku knife

5 1/2-inch utility knife

3 1/2-inch paring knife

2 3/4-inch bird’s beak paring knife

One Amazon reviewer named Tabitha wrote, “My kitchen is a full-on homestead, working kitchen. I have had a few good brands of knife sets. These are up to par and possible crossing over into my new favorite set yet. Very sharp, and I love that it comes with so many styles of knives and a knife sharpener. Great buy, highly recommend.”

To keep the knives in tip-top condition, Cuisinart recommends washing them by hand.

You can get this Cuisinart knife set for $139.99 on Amazon, which is a slight markdown from the usual price.

What do you think? Does this block set make the cut for home cooks?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.