Demi Moore shares video of Bruce Willis and family celebrating his birthday

Actor Bruce Willis celebrated his 68th birthday on Sunday surrounded by family after what hasn’t been an easy year for them, following his diagnosis with a cognitive disorder that affects the personality and language portions of his brain.

Willis’ ex-wife, actor Demi Moore, attended the celebration and posted a video to Twitter showing his family singing “Happy Birthday” and his wife, Emma Heming, holding the cake as the actor blew out the candles. In the video, everyone appears to be in good spirits as they celebrate the day.

“Happy birthday, BW! So glad we could celebrate you today,” Moore wrote. “Love you and love our family. Thank you to everyone for the love and warm wishes – we all feel them.”

pic.twitter.com/vcb50QP9hr — Demi Moore (@justdemi) March 20, 2023

Other birthday wishes from his family posted to social media included a slideshow on Instagram by Willis and Moore’s daughter Tallulah, as well as an Instagram post from their daughter Scout.

“It’s his birthday so send all of your love, tenderness, care and prayer his way for a moment! Happy birthday to one of my best friends, the Pisces king, the master of duality, both action hero icon and gentle girl dad,” Scout wrote alongside a photo of her as a child on her dad’s shoulders.

“Today is not necessarily an easy day, because it’s a day full of so deep love, and our grief really does show us the depth of our loving for someone,” her post continued. “So I’m trying to be with both today. Grief is a price I’ll always pay to know what it is to feel such love.”

Wishing a very Happy Birthday to my dear friend Bruce Willis! Here’s a throwback pic from the Jazz Foundation of America’s gala at the Apollo Theater with Bruce and @BenStiller.”

Other celebrities also took to social media to wish Willis a happy birthday, including Tony Bennett , who posted a photo with the actor on Twitter, writing, “

pic.twitter.com/9jxLjCGXiD — Tony Bennett (@itstonybennett) March 19, 2023

Willis stepped away from acting last March following what his family said at the time was aphasia, a disorder caused by damage to portions of the brain that are responsible for language. This February, they revealed that his symptoms have progressed and his doctors have now diagnosed him with frontotemporal dementia.

Frontotemporal dementia affects a person’s personality and, like aphasia, can cause them to lose the ability to use language properly. The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration says there is currently no cure or treatment for the disease.

