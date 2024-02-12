Donald Trump appeals immunity ruling to Supreme Court

Former President Donald Trump is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to stay an appeals court ruling that said he is not immune from prosecution.

"This Court should stay the D.C. Circuit’s mandate to forestall, once again, an unprecedented and unacceptable departure from ordinary appellate procedures and allow President Trump’s claim of immunity to be decided in the ordinary course of justice," Trump's attorneys said in a court filing on Monday.

Trump has argued that he cannot be tried for alleged crimes that took place while he was in office. However, his argument has not held up.

A three-judge panel with the U.S. Court of Appeals in the District of Columbia ruled last week that "any executive immunity that may have protected him while he served as President no longer protects him against this prosecution." A lower court also ruled that Trump is not immune from prosecution.

Trump is facing multiple criminal probes at both the state and federal levels. Last week's ruling was in response to the case in which Trump is charged with trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

A trial in that case was scheduled to begin March 4, but Judge Tanya Chutkan decided to delay the case while the immunity claim is being decided.

Trump had until Monday to file the appeal with the Supreme Court. It's unclear when the court will respond.

SEE MORE: Trump threatens to pull defense assistance if NATO countries don't pay

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com