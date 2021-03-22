Drew Barrymore Just Launched A New Walmart Kitchen Line

If you’re like me, you put all of your countertop appliances away after each use because they’re not very attractive. That’s all about to change, thanks to Drew Barrymore. The actress and daytime talk show host has just launched a brand new product line at Walmart called Beautiful Kitchenware that is full of gorgeous appliances. The line combines elegant design, contemporary colors and modern silhouettes, all with innovative touchscreen technology.

The six pieces currently available in the new line include a toaster, air fryer, electric kettle, toaster oven, blender and coffee maker and are all a gorgeous sage green color. Prices range from $39.96 to $129.

Beautiful Kitchenware

Here’s a closer look at just a few of the other sage green appliances in the new collection. Some items are already out of stock, but you can sign up to receive an in-stock alert when they’re back.

Coffee Maker

This 14-cup programmable touchscreen coffee maker can brew 14 cups in under 14 minutes and is just $59. There are no dials, buttons or knobs, as the entire display is touchscreen.

Beautiful Kitchenware

Air Fryer Toaster Oven

The six-slice touchscreen air fryer toaster oven is $129 and can make up to a 12-inch pizza or toast six slices of bread at once. It features 11 preset functions, including convection and air frying.

Beautiful Kitchenware

Touchscreen Toaster

The two-slice touchscreen toaster features seven settings and a browning control with preset buttons, including bagel, frozen and reheat. At $39.96, it also has extra-wide, self-adjusting slots that fit a variety of breads and bagels.

Beautiful Kitchenware

If the sage green color isn’t your style, more colors — and more products — will be available soon. While we don’t know yet what exactly you can expect, a Walmart representative tells Simplemost that dozens of products will become available on Walmart.com on March 29 and in stores nationwide in mid-April.

While you wait for more kitchenware, Barrymore also has a separate line of home products at Walmart called Drew Barrymore Flower Home. The collection features a variety of eclectic home furnishings inspired by Barrymore’s favorite places and personal travels, including furniture, curtains, textiles, wall art and even pet beds.

Walmart

Will you be adding some appliances from the new Beautiful Kitchenware collection to your home?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.