Dunkin’s Holiday Menu Has New Coffee Drinks And Mini Pancakes

The holiday season has officially arrived at Dunkin’! The coffee and doughnut chain’s holiday menu is now available nationwide, featuring new seasonal beverages, on-the-go snacks and new festive cups.

Along with the returning Peppermint Mocha Signature Latte, you’ll also find three new drinks: Holiday Blend coffee, Toasted White Chocolate Signature Latte and White Mocha Hot Chocolate, all in festive cups. The drinks, except the Holiday Blend coffee, can be served hot or iced.

If you enjoy traditional holiday flavors, the Peppermint Mocha Signature Latte is topped with whipped cream, mocha drizzle and cocoa powder, while the White Mocha Hot Chocolate features a creamy milk chocolate profile with notes of white chocolate. If you really like white chocolate, the Toasted White Chocolate Signature Latte has a creamy-rich white chocolate flavor and is topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle and cinnamon sugar.

Dunkin'

If you like to keep it simple, the Holiday Blend coffee combines Colombian and Ethiopian coffees with notes of sweet molasses and dried fruit. You can order a medium size for $2 through Dec. 1 at participating locations.

New seasonal treats include Pancake Minis, six mini pancakes filled with maple bits and served warm with a side of syrup, and a cranberry orange muffin made with real cranberries and topped with sanding sugar.

Dunkin'

Starbucks is launching its holiday menu on Nov. 4 and it will include fan-favorites and a new beverage, new seasonal sweets and four new holiday cup designs: Wrapping Paper, Ribbon, Holiday Lights and Candy Cane.

New this year, the Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte is the first-ever non-dairy holiday drink and features sugar cookie-flavored syrup combined with Starbucks blonde espresso, ice and almond milk. It is then topped with festive red and green cookie sprinkles. You can also order it hot if you don’t like iced drinks.

Holiday beverages making a return include the Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulee Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha and Irish Cream Cold Brew. If you want to pair the festive drinks with some sweet treats, you’ll find Sugar Plum Cheese Danishes, Cranberry Bliss Bars, Snowman Cookies and brand new Reindeer Cake Pops.

Starbucks

What are your favorite holiday flavors?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.