Enjoy a cold drink with these new Disney Starbucks tumblers and water bottles

Raise a glass! The dynamic duo of Disney and Starbucks just released a new collection of stainless steel drinkware featuring Disney’s iconic United States theme parks. Fans of Walt Disney World in Florida or Disneyland in California can choose from two water bottles and five tumblers to add to their collection.

The new items have pearlescent designs highlighting each park’s major attractions and come in beautiful shades of pink, blue, green, purple and cream. They are priced from $34.99 to $39.99.

The newest members of the Disney Starbucks collection are so popular that one of the items, the Disneyland Starbucks Tumbler, has sold out a few times — and is indeed currently unavailable. However, ShopDisney has a history of restocking popular items, so keep checking back on the website if this item is a must-have for your collection.

ShopDisney recommends hand-washing all these new items and using them only for cold beverages.

Here’s a closer look at the new water bottles and tumblers designed for Disney Parks lovers.

Note: For a limited time, ShopDisney is offering free shipping on orders of $75 or more when using the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

If you’re a fan of the park that started the Disney dynasty, then you’ll want to grab this beautiful water bottle.

Priced at $34.99, this 16-ounce water bottle is made from stainless steel to keep drinks cold and stand up for busy days on the go. It also has a screw-top lid with a flip top to prevent spills.

With representations of Mickey Mouse, Sleeping Beauty’s castle and other Disneyland attractions, this water bottle ticks all the boxes for Disneyland lovers.

Join Mickey Mouse in his travels around Walt Disney World. If you can’t decide which park is your favorite, then this 16-ounce stainless steel water bottle priced at $34.99 has you covered.

It features iconic attractions from all four Walt Disney World’s theme parks: Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Starbucks’ classic tumbler design (straw included) comes together with Walt Disney World’s original theme park for a winning combination.

This 24-ounce stainless steel tumbler, available for $39.99, comes in a pearlescent Cinderella blue, highlighting the princess’ castle and the park’s other popular attractions.

The wonders of Epcot, from its technology to the international flair of its World Showcase, take center stage with this new tumbler.

Fill the 24-ounce tumbler with the cold beverage of your choice, and enjoy a day by the pool or at your favorite Disney park!

Visit ShopDisney.com to see the entire new Disney Starbucks Tumbler collection, including Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disney’s Animal Kingdom tumblers. Plus, you can check the inventory status of the Disneyland Tumbler, which has had low stock since its release due to its popularity.

