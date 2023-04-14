Watch Now
Entertainment

Actions

Are Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson brothers?

McConaughey says there's a possibility they are actually brothers - as in biologically.
Actors Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson have had a "bromance" brewing for years. But now McConaughey says there's a possibility they are actually brothers - as in biologically.
Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson
Posted at 10:12 AM, Apr 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-14 13:12:24-04

(KERO) — Actors Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson have had a "bromance" brewing for years. But now McConaughey says there's a possibility they are actually brothers - as in biologically.

On a podcast interview, he said they were all sitting around a few years ago in Greece when his mom said she knew Harrelson's father. He said they found out Harrelson's dad was on furlough at the same time his mom and dad were in their second divorce.

McConaughey's parents got divorced twice and married three times before his father passed away in 1993.

McConaughey said he and Harrelson are on the edge of doing DNA tests to verify their suspicions. But he said he was more reluctant than Harrelson in case he discovers that his father might not be his biological parent after 53 years of believing that.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
With Host Ryan Nelson

With Host Ryan Nelson