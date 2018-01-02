At $5.5 billion, George Lucas is the richest celebrity in America

George Lucas may be the richest celebrity in America with a cool $5.5 billion in his pockets, but younger entertainers are gaining on him, Forbes says.

Jay-Z (No. 7), Tiger Woods (No. 8) , and Michael Jordan (No. 4) are catching up, the 2017 Forbes report says. Most of Jordan's wealth these days is coming from his Jordan brand under Nike.

Here's the Top 10 list, from Forbes:

10. James Patterson: $730 million ... thanks to book sales and co-writing an upcoming book with former President Bill Clinton

9. Dr. Dre: $470 million; one of the most-successful hip-hop producers of all-time, and Apple bought his Beats headphone line in 2014 for $3 billion

8. Tiger Woods: $750 million for the golfer who gets 90 percent of his wealth from partner deals with Nike, Upper Deck and Bridgestone

7. Jay-Z: $810 million for the rapper with an empire including Roc Nation, the Armand de Brignac champagne brand and the Tidal streaming music service

6. Diddy: $820 million; Ciroc vodka and DeLeon tequila are helping this music mogul stay wealthy

5. David Copperfield, with $857 million, is known for his illusions, playing 600 shows annually in Las Vegas

4. Michael Jordan, $1.4 billion: The former NBA star has some serious deals with his Jordan brand under Nike being the biggest

3. Oprah Winfrey, $2.8 billion: The former talk show host is still all over media with a podcast, magazines and more, building a fortune through the OWN network

2. Steven Spielberg holds the No. 2 spot with $3.6 billion and is an Academy-Award winning director. He co-founded DreamWorks Animation, which in 2016 sold to Comcast for $3.8 billion.

1. George Lucas: $5.5 billion: "Star Wars." Enough said.